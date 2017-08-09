james corden carpool karaoke, james corden will smith, will smith james corden, will smith carpool karaoke, carpool karaoke

Will Smith & James Corden Get Jiggy With It on Carpool Karaoke

August 9, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, Will Smith

By Robyn Collins

James Corden kicked off his new Carpool Karaoke series on AppleTV with his first guest, Will Smith. Right away, the TV host and the actor/rapper got “Jiggy With It.” Corden tells Smith he’d like to “round out the sound,” and the two were joined by a full marching band.

The banter is good too. Smith told Corden he was asked to play Barack Obama in an upcoming film and the former President gave his blessing, telling him he “has the ears for it.”

The new season of  Carpool Karaoke will feature Alicia Keys, John Legend, Metallica and many more.

Check out a preview of Smith’s episode below.

