96 Second News: Is Brad/Angelina’s Divorce Off? Was Jessica Biel Team NSYNC of Team BSB?

**Sources say Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have put their divorce on hold, and friends think they might even get back together. Supposedly, Angelina still loves him, and she’s seen how he’s quit drinking and worked on some of his issues. “Us Weekly” says the divorce is ON HOLD.

A source says, quote, “She’s still so in love with him. It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”

But it’s not just a change of heart on her part . . . Brad quit drinking and straightened some things out, and she noticed. The source says, quote, “He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that’s all she ever wanted.”

**Tiger Woods reached a deal in his DUI case. He’s agreed to enter a ‘DUI diversion’ program, which is offered to first time offenders.

As part of the deal, he will plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving, and in exchange, he gets off with just a year of probation, along with some DUI education classes.

On top of that, if he meets all the requirements without any more issues, the reckless driving conviction will be wiped from his record.

**Jessica Biel would’ve been in her late teens when ‘N SYNC was at their peak, and since she’s MARRIED to Justin Timberlake now, it makes sense that she might have been a big fan-girl back in the day.

She was asked whether she preferred ‘N Sync or the Backstreet Boys in a recent Reddit ‘AMA’ and she said, quote, “I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn’t listening to either of those groups.

“I was listening to soundtracks, like ‘Rent’ and old ’50s and ’60s music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, ‘N Sync all the way, baby!”

**Over the past 20 years since ‘The Bachelor/Bachelorette’ has been on tv…deciding who the new lead will be usually stems from 1 of the top 4 guys who lost on the previous season. Have producers already decided on who they want as the next ‘Bachelor?’

Hollywoodlife.com claims it may be Peter Kraus, who’s still recovering from a painful breakup from Rachel Lindsay.

A source tells the site: “He’s a frontrunner, but he’s not sure it’s something he can handle. Peter’s worried he couldn’t stand another heartbreak if things didn’t work out. That being said, he’s being pushed pretty hard to go for it and there would certainly be a lot in it for him.”

**A New Jersey bride, named Karen Fox, wants to buy her wedding crashers a drink. They even left her a card and a $1 gift.

Fox Facebooked; “I’d like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us… especially these 2! Well played my friends… well played!!! I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!”

Fox’s maid of honor said, “The bride also told me the next morning that she believed she might have had wedding crashers. She said she had noticed the couple, assuming the male was her husband’s friend that she hadn’t met. Unbelievable!”

**Pop Culture Media claims Beyonce is in talks to star in the live-action remake of The Lion King.

A source tells the site, “There’s still no word on the voice of Nala, though Beyonce is believed to be nearing a huge deal to voice the latter character and serve as the Elton John of the new film by producing the soundtrack, which is expected to feature new songs from the Grammy-winning singer as well as old favorites from the original Lion King. That’s why Disney may be saving the Nala announcement for last, because the soundtrack has complicated negotiations and it’s nearly as important as the film itself.”

**Ed Sheeran said in a recent interview that he recently cried on a plane while watching Forrest Gump.

“I cried watching Forrest Gump on a plane, it was at the end when Jenny dies. When you’re jet-lagged and at 10,000ft, you haven’t slept and you’re a little bit emotional anyway because you’re going away for a long time and it just set me off.”

**Hollywoodlife.com claims Taylor Swift‘s mother Andrea testified in her butt groping trial yesterday.

People magazine quotes Andrea as saying; “I was upset to the point of feeling like I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time. She was humiliated, she was horribly embarrassed because he grabbed her bare ass. I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture. I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away. She has that smile frozen on her face, but there’s something going on in her eyes. I just looked at it and I was sickened.”

**Fox is developing a new singing competition titled The Four, challenging ABC’s upcoming reboot of American Idol.

A Fox TV Group co-CEO announced this week that the series has officially been ordered, Variety reported. Walden even threw some not-so-subtle shade at other singing competitions, saying, “They’ve become much more about celebrity panels and much less about star making.”

The Four features a different format than Idol. Rather than auditioning and eliminating thousands of aspiring singers, the show begins with just four finalists selected by yet-to-be-secured music industry experts. The performers will be challenged by other new singers determined to steal their coveted spots. If any of the four finalists are outperformed, they will be sent home and replaced.