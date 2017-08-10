Bedtime For Kids

With the start of the school year coming up you wanna make sure your child is well-rested for each day of school. So what time is the best time? I don’t have kids and I was trying to remember what time I went to bed when I was little and I know it was when “Wheel of Fortune” was on. Then it was after “Roseanne” was over and then when I got a bit older, I could stay up til “Married with Children”.

However, since most of those shows are on Nick at Night late at night now, it’s not really a good gauge. So there’s a sleep calculator that will let you know the sweet spot and the time to put your kids to bed so they wake up in a good mood.

Click here for the sleep calculator.

FYI if you’re an adult, it only goes up to 18. Trust me, I tried to find my sweet spot too.