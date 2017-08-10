Bedtime For Kids

Sarah Pepper August 10, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: bed times for kids, school bed time for kids, tired kids, What time should your kids being going to bed
(Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

With the start of the school year coming up you wanna make sure your child is well-rested for each day of school. So what time is the best time? I don’t have kids and I was trying to remember what time I went to bed when I was little and I know it was when “Wheel of Fortune” was on. Then it was after “Roseanne” was over and then when I got a bit older, I could stay up til “Married with Children”.

However, since most of those shows are on Nick at Night late at night now, it’s not really a good gauge. So there’s a sleep calculator that will let you know the sweet spot and the time to put your kids to bed so they wake up in a good mood.

Click here for the sleep calculator. 

FYI if you’re an adult, it only goes up to 18. Trust me, I tried to find my sweet spot too.

