Mom’s Funny First Day Of School Photo Goes Viral

Jena Willingham, her husband Ed, and their children, 11-year-old Wrangler, 7-year-old Emmy, and 4-year-old Sykes are getting ready for everyone to head back to school, but not before mom got a good laugh about how excited she is for it. Take a look below at the photo Jena posted that has gone viral…

According to Buzzfeed, the family lives in Beulah, Alabama and on Monday all three children began the school year. Jena said, “I was excited to get a break because they’re a lot of work. They have been fighting over everything all summer…over who’s going to use the charger, who’s going to sit in the front seat. So I said, ‘I’m so tired of listening to y’all argue, I’m just going to sit in the pool on the first day of school and let my brain hear the silence.'”