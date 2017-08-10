RUMOR: Queen Announces William & Kate Will Be Next King & Queen Of England

August 10, 2017 2:23 PM
YPRES, BELGIUM - JULY 30: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night since 1928, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres (Menin Gate) Memorial on July 30, 2017 in Ypres, Belgium. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joined by two hundred descendants whose ancestors are named on the Gate, alongside representatives from nations who fought on the Salient. The commemorations mark the centenary of Passchendaele - The Third Battle of Ypres. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

In a new royal announcement, Prince William and Wife Kate Middleton will be named the next King and Queen of England a Gossip magazine is reporting and the Internet is running with it. But multiple outlets are now refuting the story from Life & Style.

This would have meant that the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will be skipped over.

“Her Majesty realized that William and Kate are the future. She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world. Queen Elizabeth will always do what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy,” Closer Weekly is reporting a Palace insider said to Life & Style.

The current Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a little time to prepare for their new roles. The Queen does not plan on abdicating her throne, and although she is 91, she is in excellent health.

