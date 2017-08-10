Science Finds Kissing Your Child’s “Boo Boos” Actually Does Make Them Better

When your kid falls down or suffers some other minor injury (which isn’t going to stop them from acting like the world is ending), you probably will say what parents have been saying for generations: “Want me to kiss it and make it better?”
According to the Daily Mail, a new study out of Chile found that when you kiss your kid’s “boo boos,” your saliva is actually doing more than just helping them psychologically.
The researchers found that your saliva has a protein called histatin-1, and it can help minor cuts and scratches heal better and faster. And they say that also explains why cuts inside your mouth heal quicker than cuts on other spots on your body.