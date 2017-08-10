Survey Worked Out What A Perfectly Scheduled Day Should Look Like

A new survey asked 1,000 people with ACTIVE lifestyles to come up with their ideal times to do stuff each day, like get out of bed, eat breakfast, have some drinks and do the nasty nasty.

According to the results, here’s what an ideal day looks like . . .

1. Wake up at 6:45 A.M. That way you have plenty of time to get ready.

2. Go for a short run at 7:00 A.M. Meaning you’d pretty much roll out of bed and go.

3. Eat breakfast at 7:15 A.M. So, immediately after you finish your run.

4. Have frisky time at 7:30 A.M then hop right in the shower.

5. Buckle down at work at 9:45 A.M. You start to peak mentally about three hours after you wake up.

6. Take a break at 10:45 A.M, have lunch at 12:15 P.M. then eat a snack at 3:30.

7. Eat dinner at 6:00 P.M. And you should have a drink at 6:10 P.M. So you’d really just have a drink WITH dinner.

8. Exercise at 6:30 P.M.

9. Go to bed at 10:10 P.M. That gives you 20 or 30 minutes to fall asleep. Then you can wake up at 6:45 the next morning fully rested.

Looking at this I can see obviously these people don’t have kids! Maybe scratch the run and just grab drinks after you drop the kids off at school? FIXED IT.

