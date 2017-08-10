The Top Baby Names of 2017 So Far

Geoff Sheen of The Morning Mix is expecting the arrival of his third kid any day now. But he and his wife still haven’t decided on the name! Here are the top 50 baby names of 2017 so far. Do you think any of these would be good?
|RANK
|
GIRLS
|
BOYS
|1
|Emma
|Liam
|2
|Olivia
|Noah
|3
|Ava
|Lucas
|4
|Isabella
|Mason
|5
|Sophia
|Oliver
|6
|Mia
|Logan
|7
|Amelia
|Ethan
|8
|Charlotte
|Elijah
|9
|Harper
|Aiden
|10
|Ella
|James
|11
|Aria
|Benjamin
|12
|Abigail
|Jackson
|13
|Evelyn
|Alexander
|14
|Emily
|Sebastian
|15
|Avery
|Jacob
|16
|Madison
|Carter
|17
|Scarlett
|Michael
|18
|Sofia
|Jayden
|19
|Mila
|Daniel
|20
|Chloe
|Matthew
|21
|Lily
|Jack
|22
|Riley
|Luke
|23
|Layla
|Wyatt
|24
|Ellie
|William
|25
|Zoey
|Grayson
|26
|Elizabeth
|Gabriel
|27
|Grace
|Henry
|28
|Penelope
|Julian
|29
|Aubrey
|Owen
|30
|Victoria
|Jaxon
|31
|Luna
|Levi
|32
|Hannah
|Ryan
|33
|Nora
|Isaiah
|34
|Stella
|David
|35
|Addison
|Lincoln
|36
|Camila
|Samuel
|37
|Natalie
|Nathan
|38
|Maya
|Eli
|39
|Bella
|Adam
|40
|Lillian
|Leo
|41
|Savannah
|Isaac
|42
|Hazel
|Josiah
|43
|Paisley
|Joseph
|44
|Skylar
|John
|45
|Aurora
|Andrew
|46
|Brooklyn
|Anthony
|47
|Lucy
|Caleb
|48
|Audrey
|Dylan
|49
|Zoe
|Hunter
|50
|Anna
|Muhammad