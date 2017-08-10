Turns Out Kissing Your Child’s Boo Boos Actually Do Make Them Better!

August 10, 2017 2:25 PM
In this photo illustration it shows - Band aid child. (Photo Illustration by: Media for Medical/UIG via Getty Images)

When your kid trips over their own feet and falls down creating the world’s most MINOR injury of all time yet they react like you just dropped a nuke on them, your go to response is probably “You want me to kiss it to make it better?” Well, turns out, you may ACTUALLY be making it better!

According to researchers, it all has to do with your SPIT, specifically a protein in saliva called histatin-1, which has been shown to help minor cuts and scrapes heal faster!

This all started when Professor Vicente Torres wanted to track down the cause of why cuts in the mouth seemed to heal faster than the same size cuts elsewhere on the body.  Lucky for us, he found out why.

He says this may open the door for all kinds of new wound treatments using the newly found protein to give us all rapid healing.  SWEET!  Now suck it up kid, you’re fine!

