96 Second News: Man Rushes Stage At Britney Spears Show; Kim K’s $23,000 Diaper Bag

**Britney Spears was performing her usual show at Planet Hollywood in Vegas on Wednesday night, when a man climbed onstage. Her security tackled him before she even noticed he was there . . . but it still scared her.

When she saw the commotion, she said, “Is everything okay? What’s going on?” Several security guards and her dancers were struggling to hold the guy down.

The man was taken away in handcuffs, and he’s a 37-year-old guy named Jesse Webb. He was arrested for trespassing, and could be hit with other charges.

Britney did come back onstage to finish her show.

**Taco Bell is testing a new burrito that uses “popping crystals” . . . which are like Pop Rocks. And when you eat them, they explode with a little spicy cayenne flavor. There’s no word on when they could go nationwide.

**Taylor Swift took the witness stand yesterday to tell a jury how a former DJ groped her backside during a meet-and-greet.

David Mueller denies it, and he’s suing Taylor because he got FIRED after she told his bosses. Taylor is counter-suing for sexual harassment.

She also denied responsibility for Mueller getting fired . . . quote, “I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions, not mine . . .

Mueller is suing Taylor for up to $3 million, although he claims what he wants most is to clear his name and salvage his career. Taylor wants nothing more than a symbolic ONE-DOLLAR judgment that holds him responsible.

**Contact Music claims Vin Diesel is working on a live-action Fast and the Furious show.

He Facebooked: ”As you know, my work with ‘Fast and Furious’ never ends. Now, I am in New York City, believe it or not. Filming something that is going to be state of the art. A live show. It will be, I think, first going to be in the O2 Arena, in London and the all over the world. I am really excited about it. You get to see the action first hand. This is the first time it’s ever been done. We like being innovators. We are in the middle of shooting it now. One of the coolest things about being in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is being able to bring it to New York City. I’m right in the middle of filming.”

**Twilight alum Nikki Reed welcomed a baby girl, Bodhi Soleli, with Ian Somerhalder, on July 25, E! News reports.

Reed and Somerhalder may be taking some time to themselves now that their daughter is here. “We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the actress previously told Fit Pregnancy. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”

The couple announced they were expecting in matching Instagram posts.

**Kim Kardashian’s 20-month-old son, Saint West, has a wardrobe that could rival any adult’s. So it should come as no surprise that Kardashian stashes the little boy’s diapers, wipes and snacks in a $23,000 Hermes Birkin bag. For the record, those purses start at $11,000…

“But the thing is, it’s a really old bag,” the 36-year-old reality star revealed via her app Thursday, August 10. “It was my first Birkin bag that I ever bought,” Kardashian said, noting that is was bigger than she wanted. “But that’s all they had and I just wanted one so badly and I’d saved and saved and that’s all they had and I took it. When I got pregnant I was like, ‘perfect! I’ll use it as a diaper bag.’”

**Movies in theaters this weekend:

The “Annabelle” and “Conjuring” prequel “Annabelle: Creation” is out today.

It’s up against “The Nut Job 2“, and the Brie Larson movie “The Glass Castle“.

**EA Sports announced on Thursday that James Harden will grace the cover of NBA Live 18. James Tweeted:

EA Sports is set to release NBA Live 18 on Sept. 19.

A demo for the game will be available for PS4 and Xbox One on Aug. 11.

**A New Jersey bride named Karen realized she had some wedding crashers at her recent wedding…

She Facebooked; “I’d like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us… especially these 2! Well played my friends… well played!!! I need to meet these people and buy them a drink!”

Fox’s maid of honor said, “The bride had noticed the couple, assuming the male was her husband’s friend that she hadn’t met. Unbelievable!”