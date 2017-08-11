Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids?

Lauren Kelly August 11, 2017 7:07 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: babysitter, Diapers, Geoff Sheen, kids, Lauren Kelly, New Baby, newborns, play, sarah pepper, watch

As we continue to wait on the arrival of Geoff Sheen’s new baby, he needs to make sure they have a babysitter ready to go for when it is time to go!

Geoff asked Sarah Pepper to be their first call to watch his other two kids, Charlie and Gladys, when Geoff and his wife have to head to the hospital. (which could be any day!!)

But wait a second, why was Lauren Kelly not even asked? I mean, she babysits all of her sisters kids every day! See below:

img 2956 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids? img 3388 e1502452668346 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids? img 3047 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids? img 2726 e1502452676176 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids? img 2665 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids?

But does Sarah even have any experience with watching kids?? Well maybe a little…lol.

img 8250 e1502453095243 Should Geoff Sheen Let Sarah Pepper Or Lauren Kelly Babysit His Kids?

Who would YOU rather have watch your kids? Sarah Pepper or Lauren Kelly? We’ll keep you all posted on how this weekend goes!

Comments

