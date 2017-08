According to a new survey from Career Builder, one out of three millennials say doing adult things makes them “exhausted.” But one of the main reasons they’re so exhausted is because they’re working a regular job and a side hustle. Here are the eight most common extra jobs people are doing to make more money:

1. Taking paid surveys

2. Babysitting

3. Cooking (baking)

4. Dog walking

5. Blogging

6. House sitting

7. DJing

8. Bartending