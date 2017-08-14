96 Second News: Taylor Swift Court Case Thrown Out; Justin Bieber Hit On A Girl Through Instagram

**Taylor Swift will NOT have to pay $3 million to David Mueller, the former DJ who allegedly groped her during a meet-and-greet four years ago.

Mueller had sued her for ruining his career because he was fired after her people complained to his bosses. They claimed he reached under her skirt and grabbed Taylor’s naked backside, but he denies it.

The judge threw out the case against Taylor on Friday, saying she can’t be held liable because Mueller wasn’t able to prove that she personally attempted to have him fired.

The book isn’t closed on this yet though. The jury will still decide whether or not Taylor’s team and her mother can be held liable.

Also, the jury will rule on Taylor’s counter-suit for $1. She’s accusing Mueller or sexual assault and battery, and the $1 amount is just a symbolic thing to use this as an opportunity to stand up for other women. A final verdict is expected this week.

**A recent stunt for “Mission: Impossible 6” did not go so well.

TMZ has footage of Tom Cruise jumping between buildings. He leaps from some scaffolding, and clings to the side of a building, but it looks like he either over-shot it or UNDER-shot it, and he hit the side of the building pretty hard. Afterward, he had a pretty mean limp.

There’s another video from a different angle where he misses even worse, and slams into the edge of the brick building.

As of last night, there wasn’t any OFFICIAL word on his condition. So, we don’t know how banged up he is. But if it’s bad, it could delay filming. And obviously, he wouldn’t be able to do any more of his own stunts for a while.

**Justin Bieber randomly hit on a girl he saw in an Instagram advertisement for a gym in Georgia.

It all started when a gym in Savannah, Georgia posted a ‘boomerang’ video featuring their front desk receptionist Jessica Gober. Somehow, Justin saw it, and apparently, he thought she was hot, because he sent them a message.

It said, quote, “Who’s that girl in your last post?” He also included the HEART emoji.

Jessica was shocked when she found out. She Tweeted some screenshots, and said, quote, “Did this actually just happen . . . LMAO. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at, and asked who I was!” Jessica has a boyfriend, sorry Justin.

**It was a pretty quiet weekend at the box office . . . but the newest “Annabelle” movie did better than expected. “Annabelle: Creation” is the fourth film in the “Conjuring” series, and it brought in $35 million in its first week.

The last “Annabelle” movie made $37 million in its opening weekend in 2014. Here’s this weekend’s Top 5:

1. NEW: “Annabelle: Creation”, $35 million.

2. “Dunkirk”, $11.4 million. Up to $153.7 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: “The Nut Job 2”, $8.9 million in its opening weekend.

4. “The Dark Tower”, $7.9 million. Up to $34.3 million in its 2nd week.

5. “The Emoji Movie”, $6.6 million. Up to $63.6 million in its 3rd week.

**The Backstreet Boys did an interview with Billboard for the 20th anniversary of their first album. And they also told a story about their fourth album because it turns out a bass line on their song “The Call” is actually one of them PASSING GAS.

While Howie Dorough was recording his harmony, he got really into it and LET ONE SLIP. Then instead of re-doing the vocals, their producer decided to tweak the audio made it sound like a BASS note, and left it in the song.

AJ Mclean talked about it, and said Howie did it on beat, and ON PITCH. So it basically became an “instrument,” and they decided to leave it in.

**On Thursday, a story went viral claiming that Queen Elizabeth was planning to skip over her own son Charles and put the future directly in Prince William‘s hands. Unfortunately, it’s just not true. According to Snopes, the story originated back in October 2016 from two fake news sites, and based on those original articles, the takeover was supposed to happen in February 2017. Clearly that did not happen.

So for whatever reason, the story starting gain steam again this week. Apparently, there was a “palace insider” and an article that came from Life & Style magazine. However, Snopes investigated their website and no such story exists.

Basically, this whole thing is one giant fake news story. Not only that, but the royal family hasn’t even hinted at the idea that this could be a possibility on social media or even their website.

**Stassi Schroeder has revealed that Patrick Meagher broke up with her on the day of their anniversary. The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media to announce that she had been dumped on Friday, August 11, the day she and her boyfriend were supposed to be celebrating four years together.

The reality star, 29, shared a now-deleted photo with him on Instagram on Friday, with a message poking fun at their on-again off-again relationship, writing: “I met this gangster 4 years ago. And we’ve been together consistently without one disagreement ever…”

On Saturday this is what she wrote on Twitter, “Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico,” Schroeder wrote. “Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you’re coming w me now.”

**DeMario Jackson stepped out wearing a T-shirt that said ‘Show the Tape!!!’ just days before the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

The controversial reality show contestant wore the shirt while out at in West Hollywood on Friday, August 11.

Jackson’s encounter with fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios in early June led to the production of the summer TV hit being shut down while an investigation was conducted into possible sexual misconduct.

Jackson and Olympios did not return to the set but were interviewed after the fact and will appear in separately taped segments to help producers explain to viewers what happened on the show.

It premieres tonight at 7p on ABC.

One last Bachelor nugget…

Will Ben Higgins accept another rose?

Since The Bachelor season 20 star split from fiancee Lauren Bushnell in May, fans have been campaigning for the single hunk to once again head out on the proverbial journey for love. (Though ABC has yet to announce its next star, season 22 will begin filming in September.)

In a recent interview Ben said, “I don’t want to say I wouldn’t, but I can’t say I would, either. Right now, there are things in my life that I feel passionate about. My buddies and I have a blog, and my friends and I started Generous Coffee. So, this season of The Bachelor feels too soon. I’d be sacrificing things that I don’t want to neglect.”