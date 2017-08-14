98-Year-Old Woman Just Married A 94-Year-Old Man She Met At The Gym

Here’s a story that proves it’s never too late to find love. From The New York Times:

A 98-year-old woman named Gertrude Mokotoff and a 94-year-old man named Alvin Mann from Middletown, New York just got married. And how did they meet? At the gym. Back when Gertrude (how awesome is it her name is Gertrude?? So adorable!!!) was only 90 and Alvin was 86, they were both working out at the same gym and a mutual friend introduced them. They’re both widowed from previous marriages, and they started dating. But clearly, even at their ages, they were willing to take their time because it took eight years before they decided to get married. And Gertrude was the one who finally proposed to Alvin. Alvin says, “Age doesn’t mean a damn thing to me or Gert. We don’t see it as a barrier. We still do what we want to do in life.”

We are a little concerned about their age difference. Four years seems a little much. LOL.

Here’s the photo: