Beauty School Student Uses Talent To Turn Teens Depression Around

Depression is a dark hole or a dark room where you can’t find the light and sometimes it take a stranger, to turn on the switch.

This is the story of Kayley, is a beauty school student who had a 16-year-old who was dealing with such depression, she couldn’t get out of bed. She came in to get her hair cut for back to school and told Kayley to cut it all off, she didn’t want to deal with it.

Kayley and the staff worked very hard to make this girl feel her worth, to feel special and feel beautiful. When she left, she told Kayle, quote, “I will actually smile for my schools pictures today, you made me feel like me again”

