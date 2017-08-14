Bellaire High School Grad Injured In Rally In Virginia

August 14, 2017 4:51 AM
Natalie Romero was in Charlottesville on Saturday when a man drove his car through the crowd killing 1 person and injuring 19. Natalie was one of those 19 injured.

She is a graduate of Bellaire High School. KHOU spoke to her and she had this so say, quote, “A lot of back pain and neck pain. Just a lot of bruises. I think when fell, I bit my lip. And so my lip is really busted and my face looks pretty horrible right now.” said Natalie of her injuries.

Her mother started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

