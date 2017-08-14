Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

We got to see the Ron Mueck exhibit at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, you know the one with that crazy sideways smushed head? Super cool!

While we were at the museum we also got to see the Piplotti Rist lights exhibit. Really liked that one too.

No one the Powerball lotto on Saturday night so now the jackpot is at $430 million on Wednesday. Anyone wanna go halfsies?

Had a fun ladies night out!

My dog got all of her hair cut off because she was so matted…so she got cold when I turned the fan on. HOW CUTE IS SHE?!