Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly August 14, 2017 6:29 AM By Lauren Kelly
img 4023 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos 

We got to see the Ron Mueck exhibit at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, you know the one with that crazy sideways smushed head? Super cool!

img 3989 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

While we were at the museum we also got to see the Piplotti Rist lights exhibit. Really liked that one too.

fullsizerender 2 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos 

No one the Powerball lotto on Saturday night so now the jackpot is at $430 million on Wednesday. Anyone wanna go halfsies?

img 4017 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Had a fun ladies night out!

fullsizerender 3 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos 

My dog got all of her hair cut off because she was so matted…so she got cold when I turned the fan on. HOW CUTE IS SHE?!

