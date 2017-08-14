Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

When there was no lotto winner I went to this store in The Heights to buy me some tickets. There is still no winner so I’m going to find another lucky spot today.

Have you ever been to Dish Society? I have a serious love for Cobb Salad. It’s my favorite of all salads and so on Saturday when I could finally eat again, I went to Dish society and got their Cobb Salad because it has bacon dressing! It’s so good!

Now that the Craiglist purchase is over, Elizabeth is an official cyclist. I think I was more excited for her first ride than she was but she did very well. 10 Miles!

Kings Bierhaus in the Heights in becoming one of my favorite places and on Saturday they solidified their spot in my Top 5. I grew up, before moving to Indiana, in a very small town in Kentucky called Mt. Sterling. Near that town is a place called Winchester and they make a soda called Ale81. I can never find it and it just tastes like home for me. Guess what they have at King Bierhaus?!

Dash took on Kansas City last night and my essentials. Water and Starbucks were there. Unfortunately, the Dash lost and Carli Lloyd went down grabbing her ankle.