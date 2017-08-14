Tips For Buying Items On Craigslist

August 14, 2017 6:54 AM
SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 21: Craigslist CEO Jim Buckmaster poses in front of the Craigslist office March 21, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Craig Newmark, a former computer programmer, started craigslist.org in 1995 as an e-mailed dispatch to friends of local San Francisco jobs and apartment vacancies. Craigslist has now grown to the worlds largest source of online classifieds reaching over 6 million people a month in over 75 countries which has greatly hurt newspaper revenues that relied on income generated from classified ads. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(getty images)

After my weekend experience here are some tips I found online from the Alabama Police Department. I believe they are universal. Then I also added in some myself.

 

 

  • Trust your instincts.
  • Don’t go alone.
  • Insist to meet at a public place such as a police precinct.
  • Do not meet in a secluded area.
  • Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.

For the rest you can click here.

I don’t care how much they say they can’t meet in a public place, unless it is a couch or something insanely big, meet in a public place. Google maps the address you are sent. Make sure you can check the address ahead of time to make sure that it is a legit address and also with Google Maps you can look around and see your surroundings. I sent the address to Lauren Kelly and told her if she didn’t hear from me in half an hour. To call and check and if she didn’t get me to answer, call the cops.

 

