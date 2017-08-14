OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Out Of Surgery After Medically Induced Coma

August 14, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Nature Boy, Ric Flair, wwe
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Wrestling legend, Ric Flair, is was taken to the hospital early Saturday due to serious complications and is now out of surgery after a medically induced coma. The 68-year-old icon is currently recovering from the procedure and no word has been heard about whether or not his condition is going to improve.

TMZ broke the sad news thanks to a source close to the WWE, this story is currently developing and we will continue to keep an eye out on the condition of ‘The Nature Boy” during these difficult times.

