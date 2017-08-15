96 Second News: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premieres; Taylor Swift Wins Symbolic $1 Court Case

**Taylor Swift won her countersuit against David Mueller, the former DJ who groped her during a meet-and-greet four years ago.

On Friday, a judge dismissed Taylor from the lawsuit saying that there was no proof that she’d done anything wrong, and the rest of the case went to the jury.

They deliberated for less than four hours yesterday, before ruling that Taylor’s team and her mother were also NOT guilty of getting Mueller fired by making false accusations.

The jury believed those accusations, because they ruled in favor of Taylor’s countersuit, and found Mueller guilty of sexual assault. They awarded her the symbolic ONE DOLLAR she was asking for in damages.

After the verdict, Taylor released this statement: “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.” She also said that she would make donations to organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves. Mueller hasn’t commented.

**A new study surveyed 550 people in 29 different countries, and researchers found that when you use emojis at work, it makes you seem INCOMPETENT.

People were asked to read a work-related email without knowing who sent it. The body of the email was always the same, but sometimes it included smiley faces. And when the smiley faces were in there, people rated the person as much less competent than when they just used WORDS.

The researchers think it’s probably okay to use emojis with a co-worker you’re good friends with, because they probably won’t judge you for it. Or just play it safe and don’t use them at work.

**Prince is being honored with his own custom color. It’s a shade of purple, obviously, and it’s is called ‘Love Symbol #2,’ which is the official name of that symbol he changed his name to in the ’90s.

The shade wasn’t totally random, it was inspired by Prince’s signature purple Yamaha piano.

His estate said, quote, “The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever.”

The Prince Estate has announced @pantone‘s new purple hue, named in honor of Prince’s famous love symbol. 💜☔️ pic.twitter.com/NybnbYGATI — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) August 14, 2017

**A stuntwoman was killed yesterday while working on ”Deadpool 2′‘ in Vancouver.

The unidentified woman lost control of a motorcycle before crashing. The crew has been shooting several tough motorcycle stunts over the past week.

Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

**Speaking of injuries on a movie set…yesterday we told you that Tom Cruise hurt himself while filming his own stunts for the new Mission Impossible 6 movie.

He jumped from a rigging before hitting the side of a building. Tom was able to climb onto the roof of the building before crew members rushed to assist him.

Well it looks like Tom broke two bones. A source said; “The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover. He is the film’s biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie’s bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.”

**Oprah told Vogue magazine that if she and her boyfriend of 31 years, Stedman Graham, had gotten married they would no longer be together.

“Nobody believes it, but it’s true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together’. We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

**Gwen Stefani threw her son Zuma a Harry Potter themed celebration ahead of his 9th birthday on Sunday, August 13.

The over-the-top party, which was hosted at Gwen’s house included life-size cutouts of Harry Potter, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy. There were also flags for all four Hogwarts houses plus, a faux “Platform 9 3/4” and a magical fruit display of an owl made out of melons and pineapples. For dessert, there was a three-tiered cake featuring the Hogwarts’ symbol and a Sorting Hat topper.

Of course she snapped pics of everything, and those are online >>> HERE

**Timbaland allegedly confirmed longstanding rumors that exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake collaborated on a new song together, and kind of gave the news away during a recent episode of “Boyband” where Timbaland is a judge.

During a commercial break, two pod cast hosts asked Tim about the new music with this answer: “It’s coming! New music, 2018,” seemingly referring to Timberlake’s upcoming fifth studio album.

Once the pod cast hosts clarified they were talking about JUSTNEY (Justin and Britney,) Timbaland reportedly replied, “Yes, it’s coming. It’s coming.”

**Last night was the first of the 2-night premiere of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ and they showed all the footage leading up to the big scandal that halted production. Now, who knows what they didn’t show, but there was nothing too scandalous on last night’s episode between Corinne and DeMario except a little flirting from both sides.

In fact, the most scandalous thing that happened was probably when Amanda Stanton (who got engaged to Josh Murray on the show last year) came back again and said she’s tried online dating but got turned down for the “celebrity version of Tinder.” Maybe we’ll see more when the premiere continues tonight at 7p on ABC.

One more Bachelor nuggest for you…will Ben Higgins accept another rose?

Since The Bachelor season 20 star split from fiancee Lauren Bushnell in May, fans have been campaigning for him to try for love again on the show. (Though ABC has yet to announce its next star, season 22 will begin filming in September.)

In a recent interview, Ben said, “I don’t want to say I wouldn’t, but I can’t say I would, either. Right now, there are things in my life that I feel passionate about. I have a blog, and my friends and I started a coffee company. So, this season of The Bachelor feels too soon. I’d be sacrificing things that I don’t want to neglect.”