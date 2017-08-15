Baby Sheen Is HERE!

After months of waiting and waiting on the new baby, the Sheen family has proudly welcomed a brand new baby GIRL into the world!

She came in weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 9 oz…and mom and baby are both doing great! (Geoff, on the other hand, is a little sleepy and hungry but doing great also!)

We are so proud and excited for Geoff and his growing family, so help us all wish them the best in the (sleepless!) nights ahead!

Side note: Geoff hasn’t told us the name yet, but we’re still gonna go with Sarah Jean Sheen because it has such a ring to it!

CONGRATS SHEEN FAMILY!