OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Baby Sheen Is HERE!

Lauren Kelly August 15, 2017 7:52 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: baby, Gender, Geoff Sheen, Name, Sarah Jean Sheen, wife

After months of waiting and waiting on the new baby, the Sheen family has proudly welcomed a brand new baby GIRL into the world!

She came in weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 9 oz…and mom and baby are both doing great! (Geoff, on the other hand, is a little sleepy and hungry but doing great also!)

We are so proud and excited for Geoff and his growing family, so help us all wish them the best in the (sleepless!) nights ahead!

Side note: Geoff hasn’t told us the name yet, but we’re still gonna go with Sarah Jean Sheen because it has such a ring to it!

CONGRATS SHEEN FAMILY!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live