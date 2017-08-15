CROTCH JEWELRY Is Now A Thing

If you got to hit up the pool or beach this summer, then hopefully you were aware of the latest trend to add to your bikini: CROTCH JEWELRY.

I’m sorry, WHAT?!

According to US Weekly, “Tokyo-based company called BoDivas has rolled out a line of crotch charms — because apparently a cute bathing suit isn’t enough. The intimate jewelry — official name: Beachtails — is designed to be worn inside panties or bikini bottoms with the sparkly gems dangling down each side of the wearer’s legs. Each design is made from a plated-metal chain and Swarovski crystals, and ranges in price from $19.50 to $22.50. Choose from 11 hues such as light pink, red and black. But be warned: the jewelry most likely isn’t comfortable as it sits right up against the vagina. BoDivas even notes in its marketing materials that “metal allergy is the responsibility of the users.”

BoDivas also sells NSFW baubles including nipple rings, nipple nooses and clitoris clips, all of which can be purchased on Etsy and Amazon.