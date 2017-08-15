Rebecca called the show this morning about her love situation which to call it a situation is an understatement. She has found love, which is hard for anyone. The problem is, she found love with her best friend’s ex-husband. They have been seeing each other for a while and now she’s certain it is love.

So now she is torn. She obviously has to tell her friend but is there any situation or case that her friend is ever going to forgive her? Has she just lost a friend?

Should she give him up and save the friendship or is love so hard to find that it’s worth losing a friend over?

Family meeting time, Mix Family, what should she do?