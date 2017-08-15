OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Trendy Moms Ditch The Word “Mom”..Rather Kids Call Them By Their Names.

August 15, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: cage page, cage show, jason cage
(Photo: ZAC BAILLIE/AFP/Getty Images)

Trendy Moms these days are into brunch, WINEEEEEE and apparently having their kids call them by their real first names instead of using Mom!  The Daily Mail in the UK has been looking into the trend of young mothers dropping the word Mom because they say it makes them feel OLD. One mom Alexandra Shulman puts it:

‘It made me feel so old. I was in my late 30s — in my prime really — when I first asked them to stop. I didn’t look like a stereotypical, boring mum. I was incredibly bohemian with long, red hair and flowing skirts. People who didn’t know me were surprised I was a mother. Everyone assumes you’re rather strait- laced when they hear that word. And I didn’t want that.’

Apparently, it goes even deeper with moms wanting more of a friendship type relationship with their kids and less of the authoritarian role that the word Mom signifies.

Would you not raise hell if your kid was suddenly like “NO Karen, I will not eat my vegetables???”

Read the full story here

