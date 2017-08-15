Why Using Emjois In Your Work Emails Is A BAD IDEA

Are you an emoji-user? Like, as big of an emoji user as myself and Sarah Pepper? What are your most used emojis? Take a look at a normal text conversation between the two of us:

A new study surveyed 550 people in 29 different countries, and researchers found that when you use emojis at work, it makes you seem INCOMPETENT.

People were asked to read a work-related email without knowing who sent it. The body of the email was always the same, but sometimes it included smiley faces. And when the smiley faces were in there, people rated the person as much less competent than when they just used WORDS.

The researchers think it’s probably okay to use emojis with a co-worker you’re good friends with, because they probably won’t judge you for it. Or just play it safe and don’t use them at work.

Do you use emojis at work or in work emails?