How Were Your First 24 Hours As A Parent?

Lauren Kelly August 16, 2017 7:09 AM By Lauren Kelly
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

I can only imagine after watching my sisters that the first 24 hours as a parent can take you through a ton of emotions.

You’re excited, you’re scared, you’re tired, you’re hungry. I’ve heard you’re literally just trying to keep your kid alive above anything else now that the doctors and nurses have handed it over to you, lol.

Geoff Sheen and his wife just welcomed baby #3 into the world, so they knew what to expect with this one. But you’re not given a rule book, so how do you know what to do?!

Ladies and gents, we wanna know how YOUR first 24 hours as a parent were.

