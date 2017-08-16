IKEA Releases Instructions To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cloaks

When winter has arrived you’ll need to stay warm, and there is no better place to shop for your winter cloak than IKEA. Yes, IKEA. The Sweedish furniture and home goods store has released instructions on how to turn their faux fur rugs into winter cloaks, just like the stars of HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

The show’s head costume designer Michele Clapton revealed this week that the fur cloak Jon Snow wears in the show is an IKEA SKOLD rug that has been modified for the costume.

“It’s a bit of a trick,” Clapton said. “We take anything we can. We cut and we shaved them, and we added strong leather straps and then break them down.”

Now IKEA has released just how to make your own cloak!

Seems simple enough and the rug only costs $79! Hello, Halloween costumes!