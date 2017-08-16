OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

IKEA Releases Instructions To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cloaks

August 16, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Cloak, Game of Thrones, IKEA
The logo of IKEA is pictured at the Europe's biggest Ikea store in Kungens Kurva, south-west of Stockholm on March 30, 2016. Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad, who built a global business empire with revolutionary flat-pack furniture and dallied with Nazism in his youth, turned 90 today. / AFP / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

When winter has arrived you’ll need to stay warm, and there is no better place to shop for your winter cloak than IKEA. Yes, IKEA.  The Sweedish furniture and home goods store has released instructions on how to turn their faux fur rugs into winter cloaks, just like the stars of HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

The show’s head costume designer Michele Clapton revealed this week that the fur cloak Jon Snow wears in the show is an IKEA SKOLD rug that has been modified for the costume.

“It’s a bit of a trick,” Clapton said. “We take anything we can. We cut and we shaved them, and we added strong leather straps and then break them down.”

Now IKEA has released just how to make your own cloak!

 

game of thrones cape instructions ikea 8 IKEA Releases Instructions To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cloaks game of thrones cape instructions ikea 9 IKEA Releases Instructions To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cloaks game of thrones cape instructions ikea 10 IKEA Releases Instructions To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cloaks

 

Seems simple enough and the rug only costs $79! Hello, Halloween costumes!

