OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Saving Money On Back To School

August 16, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Back to school savings, How to save money on Back to School
Walking to school

ABC News put together some tips on how to save money on back to school. 

Know where you’re shopping, they had a consumer expert on who said shop the Dollar Store. Also, shop the warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco.

Check the local ads, they will have great deals but don’t spend all your time driving around. You’ll spend those savings on gas. Make a plan and have a route.

When it comes to clothes, if you don’t have a uniform, they say to load up on T-shirts because they can be as cheap as $5 and you can get a lot.

They also suggested waiting until Columbus Day to snag some of those sales on clothes.

Also according to ABC, quote, “Check for student discounts,” said Freeman. “Bring along those student IDs and take advantage of 10 to 15 percent student discounts at PacSun, Levi’s, H&M, Forever 21, J. Crew and many other stores.”

You can also check out some amazing savings from the Today Show. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live