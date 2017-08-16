Saving Money On Back To School

ABC News put together some tips on how to save money on back to school.

Know where you’re shopping, they had a consumer expert on who said shop the Dollar Store. Also, shop the warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco.

Check the local ads, they will have great deals but don’t spend all your time driving around. You’ll spend those savings on gas. Make a plan and have a route.

When it comes to clothes, if you don’t have a uniform, they say to load up on T-shirts because they can be as cheap as $5 and you can get a lot.

They also suggested waiting until Columbus Day to snag some of those sales on clothes.

Also according to ABC, quote, “Check for student discounts,” said Freeman. “Bring along those student IDs and take advantage of 10 to 15 percent student discounts at PacSun, Levi’s, H&M, Forever 21, J. Crew and many other stores.”

