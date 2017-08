A second Houstonian is a millionaire this morning! A 2 MILLION dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Humble!

This means that someone matched all numbers, except the Powerball number and the hit the multiplier.

NO ONE won the full jackpot of 432.5 MILLION

The retailer of the ticket’s address is in the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road, according to ABC 13.

The winner has NOT been identified yet.

Here are the Powerball numbers:

9, 15, 43, 60, 64, and Powerball 4.