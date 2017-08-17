96 Second News: No Powerball Winner, HUGE New Jackpot; Chuck E. Cheese Getting Rid Of Animatronics

**The Powerball jackpot is now worth more than half of $1 billion as there was no winner of the $432 million jackpot for the drawing on Aug. 16.

That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 19 will be worth $510 million with a cash option of $324.4 million.

While there was no grand prize winner, three players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida and Texas. The player in Texas also played the Power Play option which increased their winnings to $2 million.

**Emma Stone tops the annual Forbes list of ‘The Highest Paid Actresses in World.’ She raked in $26 million over the past 12 months. Jennifer Lawrence was #1 the past two years but she slipped to third this year.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Emma Stone, $26 million

2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million

4. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million

5. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

6. A tie between Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million

8. A tie between Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million

10. Amy Adams, $11.5 million

**”American Idol” is six weeks away from the start of filming, and they still only have one judge, Katy Perry. TMZ claims the show “seems to be in crisis” because they can’t land any talent for what they want to pay.

Sources say rumored judges like Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban aren’t close to signing on, and naturally, the hang-ups have to do with money.

Lionel is reportedly asking for $10 million, which is $15 million LESS than Katy Perry, but DOUBLE the amount that “Idol” wants to pay. TMZ also says that “Idol” would like to have four judges, but they might settle for three.

**It Looks Like Chuck E. Cheese’s Is Killing Off Their Animatronic Animal Band

If we had to be traumatized as a kid by the animatronic animals at Chuck E. Cheese’s, it’s only fair that future generations of kids have to suffer it too.

Chuck E. Cheese’s just got rid of the animatronic animal bands in four locations in San Antonio. Three locations in Kansas City, Missouri are next. And soon enough, they’ll probably be wiped out everywhere.

The CEO says they’re phasing them out because, quote, “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”

**Anna Faris does a podcast called “Unqualified”, and on this week’s episode, she actually discussed her split with Chris Pratt.

She said, quote, “Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you. Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

She added, quote, “I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list. If that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be, ‘Know your worth, know your independence.'”

What are the most iconic movies that represent each state?

“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of the one movie that best represents the “spirit and story” of each state. It includes “Chinatown” for California, “The Blues Brothers” for Illinois, and “The Wizard of Oz” for Kansas.

Here are some highlights:

Florida: “Scarface” (1983)

Georgia: “Deliverance” (1972) (Ouch?)

Idaho: “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

Iowa: “Field of Dreams” (1989)

Kansas: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

Massachusetts: “The Departed” (2006)

Minnesota: “Fargo” (1996)

Nevada: “The Hangover” (2009)

New York: “Do the Right Thing” (1989)

Texas: “Giant” (1956) As big and wide as the state it portrays, George Stevens’ generation-spanning family saga strides across a Lone Star landscape of cattle barons and oil tycoons.

**Another “Game of Thrones” episode leaked yesterday, but this time it wasn’t the work of a hacker . . . it was HBO. Wait, what?

Sunday’s upcoming episode, “Death is the Enemy”, was accidentally posted on HBO Nordic and HBO Espana. It wasn’t up for long, but this is the Internet age, meaning that it was basically everywhere in no time.

HBO says, quote, “The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

On a related note, HBO’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked last night.

**Bonnie Tyler will be on a cruise ship on Monday, singing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” DURING the total eclipse. She says, quote, “It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

And since we will see an actual eclipse on Monday, Royal Caribbean is doing a “Total Eclipse Cruise”, and Bonnie will be on that boat on Monday to sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” DURING the eclipse! She’ll be backed by Joe Jonas’ band, DNCE.

She says, quote, “It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

**Mission Impossible 6 is taking a hiatus after Tom Cruise suffered a broken ankle on set while performing a stunt on Sunday, August 13. While the 55-year-old actor was filming in London, he attempted to jump from scaffolding onto an adjacent building while attached to a safety rope, but fell a bit short.

While the studio confirmed his injury and the subsequent hiatus in a statement, the downtime won’t affect the film’s release date.