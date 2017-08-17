Join The British International School Of Houston At Their Charity Car Wash

The students at the British International School of Houston are hosting a Charity Car Wash to benefit the Boys and Girls Harbor. The Boys and Girls Harbor provides a home for children in need regardless of race, creed, color, or financial status. Join these students as they raise money for this wonderful cause.

The event will take place at the British International School on September 9th, 2017 from 8 am until 12 pm. The school is located at:

2203 North Westgreen Blvd. Katy, TX 77449

For more information on the Boys and Girls Harbor click here

You don’t want to miss this event!