Katy Perry Postpones ‘Witness’ Tour, Cites ‘Unavoidable Production Delays’

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry has postponed the launch of her tour, Witness: The Tour. Instead of beginning September 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec the journey will now start on September 19 at the same venue. In a statement, Perry said she didn’t have the set pieces she needed to begin rehearsals.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” she said in a statement. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

Katy did have some good news to share as well: her opening acts. Noah Cyrus, Purity Ring and Carly Rae Jepsen will serve as support.

All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates in the same venue, with refunds available at point of purchase. Check out the new schedule here.