New Mario Kart Themed Track Puts You In The Video Game

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 13: A employee plays the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" video game on a Nintendo Switch games console during the new console's unveiling by Nintendo Co on January 13, 2017 in Paris, France. This next-generation game console, billed as a combination of a home device experience and a portable entertainment system, will be available for $ 299.99 in the US from March. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

A new go kart track being built in Niagara Falls, NY will bring the game Mario Kart to life for you and your friends.

Credit: Branson Tracks

The track goes for four levels as you head up and down the wide track. The Niagara Falls location is slated to open for the start of the tourist season in 2018.  The track is the main attraction but there will also be a 4D motion theatre, simulators, and a zombie exhibit.

This looks so amazing that we’re going to grab some banana peels and turtle shells and head to Niagra Falls now to wait.

 

