New Mario Kart Themed Track Puts You In The Video Game

A new go kart track being built in Niagara Falls, NY will bring the game Mario Kart to life for you and your friends.

The track goes for four levels as you head up and down the wide track. The Niagara Falls location is slated to open for the start of the tourist season in 2018. The track is the main attraction but there will also be a 4D motion theatre, simulators, and a zombie exhibit.

This looks so amazing that we’re going to grab some banana peels and turtle shells and head to Niagra Falls now to wait.