Red Sox Fan Fan Hits Photographer In The Groin With Wild First Pitch

Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre got to throw out the first pitch at the baseball game last night, but maybe he should’ve practiced a little more beforehand!

The first pitch at the Red Sox game didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4S9J0vQCFs — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 16, 2017

According to KHOU, ‘He was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park when the incident occurred. USA TODAY reports Leandre is a high school junior and competitive baseball player, but something like this probably has never happened to him before. Luckily the photographer, Tony Capobianco‏, is ok and Jordan laughed off the pitch too.’