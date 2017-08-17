OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Red Sox Fan Fan Hits Photographer In The Groin With Wild First Pitch

Lauren Kelly August 17, 2017 8:59 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Ball, baseball, Boston, Fan, First Pitch, groin, Hit, mound, photographer, Red Sox, wild
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre got to throw out the first pitch at the baseball game last night, but maybe he should’ve practiced a little more beforehand!

According to KHOU, ‘He was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park when the incident occurred. USA TODAY reports Leandre is a high school junior and competitive baseball player, but something like this probably has never happened to him before. Luckily the photographer, Tony Capobianco‏, is ok and Jordan laughed off the pitch too.’

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live