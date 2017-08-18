How To Prevent Eye Damage Or Blindness During Monday’s Solar Eclipse

Monday is going to be a very exciting day for many folks due to the Solar Eclipse that will be taking place in the continental United States. Many people have taken vacation time to book hotels that are located in the “direct path” of the eclipse, meaning that they will se the TOTAL eclipse.

One of the things that many people need to know is that, while this event can be fun and memorable, it may also be VERY dangerous if you do have the right information.

Looking directly up at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can cause “eclipse blindness” or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy. This exposure to the light can cause damage or even destroy cells in the retina (the back of the eye) that transmit what you see to the brain.

This is why we are, along with the folks at PreventBlindness.org, are encouraging you to PROTECT YOUR EYES! The only time that you can safely view a solar eclipse without special equipment is during a total solar eclipse. This is when the moon completely covers the sun. It is never safe to look at a partial solar eclipse without proper safety equipment or techniques.

For all tips and techniques to protect your eyes CLICK HERE!