Miley Cyrus Pay Homage to Elvis in ‘Younger Now’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Miley Cyrus is presenting a more adult image with her new music, but in the video for “Younger Now” she’s still as playful — if not as provocative — as ever.

The clip begins with Cyrus lying in bed under the sheets reflecting: “Feels like now I just woke up/ Like all this time I’ve been asleep.” Maybe she’s ruminating about the more mature direction she’s displayed with “Malibu” and “Inspired.”

Then things get a little more surreal. First Cyrus is swaying back and forth playing an acoustic guitar, then she’s dressed up like a cowgirl cozying up to a puppet.

There’s also a scene of Miley riding with backup dancers on a float, strumming an acoustic and wearing a flowing pink dress like she’s in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Change is a thing you can count on,” she sings.

During the video, Miley pays homage to Elvis by wearing a blue sequined outfit while mime children run circles around her. In another scene, she’s dressed in an equally flashy red ensemble, curling her lip while she shakes and shimmies like the King.

Watch the video for “Younger Now” below:

Younger Now comes out September 29. Check out the album artwork and tracklist here:

Pre Order my new album #YoungerNow ! Link in bio!!! @AppleMusic @AmazonMusic. @Spotify @GooglePlayMusic A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

01 “Younger Now”

02 “Malibu”

03 “Rainbowland” (Feat. Dolly Parton)

04 “Week Without You”

05 “Miss You So Much”

06 “I Would Die For You”

07 “Thinkin’”

08 “Bad Mood”

09 “Love Someone”

10 “She’s Not Him”

11 “Inspired”