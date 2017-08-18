Six Flags Over Texas Replaces All Flags Except American Flags

On Friday, Six Flags Over Texas changed all of their flags to American Flags.

The six flags that previously flew over the park were the Confederate States flag, the Mexican flag, the Spanish flag, the French flag and the Texas flag, to go along with the American flag.

Six Flags over Texas released a statement on their decision Friday:

“At Six Flags Over Texas, we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family-friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

When asked by 1080 KRLD in Dallas why they didn’t just change the Confederate States Flag, Parker said “we just know that the American flag is something we know and can stand behind. That’s going to be our focus at this time.”

Parker also said that the Confederate States flag will be completely removed from the park.