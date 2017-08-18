The Texans Cheerleaders Stopped By To Talk About Tomorrow’s Texans Game

The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots tomorrow at 7 PM, and we had HTC Sasha and HTC Morgan in to talk about the game and the events leading up to it!

• The Houston Texans take on the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots tomorrow, August 19 at 7pm as we celebrate our State of Football game recognizing football from youth through the pros

• Jr Cheerleaders will perform with the Houston Texans Cheerleaders on-field during pregame

Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk

• The Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk, and TORO’s Kids 1K are Sunday, September 17th at 8am at NRG Park

• All race participants will cross the finish line on the floor at NRG Stadium, and it includes interactive water stops, a post-race party, commemorative t-shirt, free food and drinks, giveaways and live music!

• Be sure to register before this Monday’s price increase at HoustonTexans.com

Team Luncheon

• Don’t miss your chance to have lunch with the entire Texans team and secure your spot at the annual Team Luncheon on August 29th

• Visit HoustonTexans.com for ticket info

Check out their interview below!