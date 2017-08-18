OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

What’s Something You Love That Everyone Else Hates?

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Geoff Sheen got an earful today after posting a tweet that highly offended Sarah Pepper…and it was about a CHEESE DANISH.

Now listen folks, I’ve gotta take Geoff’s side on this because I think cheese danishes are GROSS! Nothing sold in a vending machine should be made with an item that can spoil so easily! (what kind of cheese are those actually made with?? )

What’s something YOU LOVE but everyone else seems to HATE??

