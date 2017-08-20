Driving Tips During The Eclipse

For most of us we will be in an office or on a lunch break, but most of Houston and the US are going to taking a few moments out of their day to catch the eclipse. However, if you are going to be driving, which I have never driven during an eclipse and let’s be honest, most drivers in Houston aren’t that stellar during normal conditions. Let’s all try and be safe out there.
- DO NO try and take photos of the eclipse while you’re driving. Seriously, NONE and no snapchat either! I get you wanna get this on film and document this moment in your life. But no. Don’t!
That’s the only common sense rule I could think of so I put it in the Google and ABC 13 got some tips from the people over at AAA.
Here are some tips you may not have thought about.
- Keep your headlights on
- Put your sun visor down
- If you did get a hold of those glasses, don’t use them while you’re driving!