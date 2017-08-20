Driving Tips During The Eclipse

For most of us we will be in an office or on a lunch break, but most of Houston and the US are going to taking a few moments out of their day to catch the eclipse. However, if you are going to be driving, which I have never driven during an eclipse and let’s be honest, most drivers in Houston aren’t that stellar during normal conditions. Let’s all try and be safe out there.

DO NO try and take photos of the eclipse while you’re driving. Seriously, NONE and no snapchat either! I get you wanna get this on film and document this moment in your life. But no. Don’t!

That’s the only common sense rule I could think of so I put it in the Google and ABC 13 got some tips from the people over at AAA.

Here are some tips you may not have thought about.