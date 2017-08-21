96 Second News: Taylor Swift Goes Dark On Social Media; Rachel Lindsay Was In Houston

**Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday earlier this week (August 16) and posted about it by sharing a video of her and hair and makeup artists singing along to her 2012 tune, “B-Day Song,” a bonus track from her album, MDNA.

It all goes well until the superstar realizes that she doesn’t remember all of the words to the song.

In true Madonna fashion, she just rolls with it, singing that she “can’t remember the words to the song that I wrote.”

When you can't remember the words to your own Song…..,..,,.,,,,,,🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🇮🇹♥️🤡🎂🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕🦁💃🏻 Still a Happy Girl! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

**Taylor Swift shocked fans this weekend by suddenly clearing most of her social media accounts. Taylor’s official website has also been blacked out.

Her followers reacted to the unexpected social media scrubbing, but some think it’s just a sign that the she’s is about to release new music.

The deletion comes on the three-year anniversary of the release of Swift’s “Shake it Off” single, which is being celebrated on Twitter with the hashtag #3YearsOfShakeItOff.

**After celebrating their engagement in Dallas, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey and her now fiance, Bryan Abasolo, made their way to Houston for more fun.

The couple came to down a few days ago to visit some of Lindsay’s family in town, and from the looks of it, they had a great time.

The Dallas attorney shared a post on her Instagram where the two are seeing getting cuddly and laughing among several family members.

My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love 💛 #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

**Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has died at the age of 91.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the actor, singer and director died at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, at his home in Las Vegas.

The entertainer rose to fame in the late 1940s as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin. They starred in several films together in the 1950s before going their separate ways. Lewis then became a star as a solo performer on TV and in films, and he also hosted the Academy Awards two times.

He survived several heart attacks and heart surgery and battled prostate cancer and diabetes, and was most recently hospitalized in June this year in Las Vegas. Lewis is survived by second wife, SanDee Pitnick, and six children.

**Serena WIlliam’s fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, had to make a late-night cravings dash for the pregnant athlete — and he documented the hilarious experience for his social media followers.

He posted the cute video on Instagram, and he says as he’s walking around the supermarket, “All right, it’s a Friday night. I’m at Publix going shopping because my fianceé has cravings.”

“I was told there would be cravings, but I was not it told it would be these. Zucchini, asparagus and what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go.”

I was told there would be late-night cravings. 😒😒😒 🌽🥒🥕 A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

**Beyonce is releasing a limited edition How to Make Lemonade vinyl box set in celebration of her 2016 award-winning visual album, Lemonade.

According to the “Love Drought” singer’s online store, fans can pre-order the $299.99 set, which includes a 600-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads.

The hardcover book will give the Beehive a glimpse into the making of the hit record Lemonade through hundreds of never-before-seen photos showing the “inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments.” It will also debut behind-the-scenes snapshots from music videos such as “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Sandcastles,” “Pray You Catch Me” and “Freedom.”

**There were no jackpot winners were drawn in Saturday night’s Powerball, but two Texans struck it big with $200,000 each. Five more even won $50,000 each!

But since there was no winner, the jackpot now climbs to $650 million for this Wednesday’s drawing.

It could become one of the biggest Powerball jackpots in history if no one wins this week’s drawing.

**Congrats to the Lufkin little league baseball team who advances to 3rd game in the Little League World Series!

Lufkin’s team won 6-3 against the New England Regional Champions from Fairfield, Conn., at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

They’ll play next on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. They will play the winner of the California vs North Carolina game.

**Trying to figure out where to watch tonight’s solar eclipse?

At peak eclipse time, the sun will be 67 percent covered by the moon. That means it will still be just about as bright as any other day, but if the weather cooperates, you will see a black disk cover over half the sun. Your two options to safely view this eclipse without damaging your eyes are to see it indirectly through a projection onto the ground, or to view it through a device with an appropriate solar filter.

**MTV’s ‘Real World’ House in San Francisco is now Available for you to buy…at an insane price.

The huge house that served as the setting for “The Real World: San Francisco,” back in 1994 is now on the market for the unreal price tag of $7M.

The building includes three units, with a total of 3,705 square feet.

But you won’t feel any 1990s vibes with this property, it’s been significantly changed since the MTV show aired. What you will get: three completely renovated units, including new flooring, walls, updated kitchens, and baths. The exterior even got a face- lift, with re-sided limestone.