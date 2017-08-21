Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Started my Friday off with a nice run. It was super hot outside so I recommend any of you running to wait til a bit later or in the am when the sun isn’t it hottest. I am getting ready for some events coming up. MD Anderson Boot walk, which is a short walk around the Med Center so just bring your boots for that one. Also, Aramco Half Marathon. The MD Anderson shirt is one of my favorites to run in! So soft!

Went shopping on Saturday for some things around the house and the already have Christmas stuff up! Christmas! Little too early right?!





Everytime I go the show I always sit behind the tallest person there. How’s Ed Sheeran Sarah? Elizabeth is way taller and moved so I could see.

Had a chance to interview Ed before the show and he was amazing!

Spent my Sunday editing Ed and the rest of the show together. This is a standard Sunday view.

Editing done and now for fun! Went to the Astros game 🙂 They lost but I got Dippin DOTS!