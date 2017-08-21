OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Filed Under: Astros, Restaurant Weeks, sarah pepper, Weekend Five photos

Started my Friday off with a nice run. It was super hot outside so I recommend any of you running to wait til a bit later or in the am when the sun isn’t it hottest. I am getting ready for some events coming up. MD Anderson Boot walk, which is a short walk around the Med Center so just bring your boots for that one. Also, Aramco Half Marathon. The MD Anderson shirt is one of my favorites to run in! So soft!

bootwalk Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Went shopping on Saturday for some things around the house and the already have Christmas stuff up! Christmas! Little too early right?!

christmas Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Everytime I go the show I always sit behind the tallest person there. How’s Ed Sheeran Sarah? Elizabeth is way taller and moved so I could see.

thisguy Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Had a chance to interview Ed before the show and he was amazing!

edsheeran Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Spent my Sunday editing Ed and the rest of the show together. This is a standard Sunday view.

audio Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Editing done and now for fun! Went to the Astros game 🙂 They lost but I got Dippin DOTS!

bbabll Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live