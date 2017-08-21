University Of Texas Removes 4 Confederate Statues Overnight

Students returning to campus at the University of Texas will notice something a bit different, as four statues representing the Confederacy were removed Sunday Night.

President of the University, Gregory L. Fenves, made the announcement late last night, probably in an effort to avoid any kind of controversy from protestors.

Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be moved to the Briscoe Center for American History. The university also removed James Stephen Hogg, who happens to be the first native-born Texas governor. However, Hogg will be considered for re-installment somewhere else on campus.

