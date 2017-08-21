OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

University Of Texas Removes 4 Confederate Statues Overnight

Filed Under: Confederate Statues, texas, UT
AUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 7: The University of Texas Tower is lit burnt orange with a number 1 in recognition of the Texas Longhorns national college football championship on January 7, 2006 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Students returning to campus at the University of Texas will notice something a bit different, as four statues representing the Confederacy were removed Sunday Night.

President of the University, Gregory L. Fenves, made the announcement late last night, probably in an effort to avoid any kind of controversy from protestors.

Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be moved to the Briscoe Center for American History. The university also removed James Stephen Hogg, who happens to be the first native-born Texas governor. However, Hogg will be considered for re-installment somewhere else on campus.

President Fenve issued a statement to the Longhorn community saying…

“The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation. These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live