A Car Thief Pulled Over To Watch the Eclipse And Got Arrested

Millions of people stopped working at their jobs yesterday to watch the eclipse. This dude was no exception, if you consider “car thief” a job! According to the Orlando Sentinel:

A 22-year-old guy named Jocsan Rosado stole a car in Kissimmee, Florida yesterday and apparently he didn’t realize the cops were trailing him. Because as he drove away, he made a quick pit stop into a hardware store to buy a welder’s mask to use to check out the eclipse. He put it on, and as he watched the sky the cops moved in and arrested him.

We have to be at least a little happy that the dumbest criminals in the world seem to reside in the US, right? 😉