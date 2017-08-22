Boy Is Sent Home Because His Hair Is Too Long

This is Jessica Oates 4-year-old son and her son was sent home for his long hair because Barber’s Hill’s policy states it must be above the eyes and neck.

He has never cut his hair and Jessica said they aren’t giving in. I spoke with her last night and she said that she plans on taking her son to school every single day and told ABC 13, quote, hair should be required to get an education,” said Oates.

This is the statement that was sent to ABC 13.

“Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

So here is the debate. Yes, it’s a rule but does hair affect a child’s education.

Is this one of those times that kids need to understand there are rules and you have to follow them?

It’s 2017 have the rules on hair changed so much that the policy needs to change? I mean, Ken has a man bun now. He didn’t before, he does now. Does that change the policy?

Where do you stand on all of this?