Dad Makes Amazing Creative Lunches For His Kids To Take To School

Beau Coffron is a dad of three who sends his two oldest kids off to school with a fun lunch every Monday, and if you take a look at pictures of these lunches…he’s raised the bar pretty high for all the dads out there!

According to the Houston Chronicle, he does his shopping on weekends and takes about 30 minutes on Sunday night to put them together.

Beau works as a social media director for a church, and he got the idea several years ago when he noticed mom bloggers posting images of the elaborate lunches they were packing for their kids. “I thought, ‘I’m a dad and I can do that too,'” he said. He bases his lunches on pop culture — whether carefully arranging fruits and vegetables to look like a character from the latest Pixar film or spreading a slice of bread with colored cream cheese to reflect a favorite children’s book.

“I try to use tools and food that families would have in their refrigerators anyway,” he said. “I use lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and whole wheat bread. I try to keep it healthy and put in treats every once in awhile.”

Check out more of his creations >>> HERE