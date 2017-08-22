OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Dad Makes Amazing Creative Lunches For His Kids To Take To School

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Beau Coffron, creations, Fruit, Houston Chronicle, kids, lunch box, Lunchbox Dad, lunches, school, vegetables
(Photo credit: Shem Roose/WNBAE/Getty Images)

Beau Coffron is a dad of three who sends his two oldest kids off to school with a fun lunch every Monday, and if you take a look at pictures of these lunches…he’s raised the bar pretty high for all the dads out there!

According to the Houston Chronicle, he does his shopping on weekends and takes about 30 minutes on Sunday night to put them together.

Beau works as a social media director for a church, and he got the idea several years ago when he noticed mom bloggers posting images of the elaborate lunches they were packing for their kids. “I thought, ‘I’m a dad and I can do that too,'” he said. He bases his lunches on pop culture — whether carefully arranging fruits and vegetables to look like a character from the latest Pixar film or spreading a slice of bread with colored cream cheese to reflect a favorite children’s book.

“I try to use tools and food that families would have in their refrigerators anyway,” he said. “I use lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and whole wheat bread. I try to keep it healthy and put in treats every once in awhile.”

Check out more of his creations >>> HERE

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live