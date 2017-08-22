JJ Watt Signs Fan’s Arm Tattoo Of His Face

Now we know how to get JJ Watt‘s attention!

The Houston Texans had their first open practice for fans in Houston yesterday, and one super fan showed off her huge tattoo of JJ Watt’s face on her left forearm. JJ spotted her after practice, talked to her for a bit, then complied with her request to autograph the tattoo.

The fan told Watt he could sign it wherever he wanted, and she was going to get her tattoo artist to add it to the original artwork.