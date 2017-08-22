OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

JJ Watt Signs Fan’s Arm Tattoo Of His Face

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: autograph, Face, Fan, Football, Houston Texans, JJ Watt, open practice, Sign, Tattoo
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Now we know how to get JJ Watt‘s attention!

The Houston Texans had their first open practice for fans in Houston yesterday, and one super fan showed off her huge tattoo of JJ Watt’s face on her left forearm. JJ spotted her after practice, talked to her for a bit, then complied with her request to autograph the tattoo.

The fan told Watt he could sign it wherever he wanted, and she was going to get her tattoo artist to add it to the original artwork.

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live