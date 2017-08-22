My Name Is Prince Exhibit to Include Clothes, Guitars & More

By Annie Reuter

London’s O2 Arena will be the starting location for the upcoming Prince exhibit, My Name Is Prince. The 21-day showcase will be held at the famed venue starting October 27 and will give longtime Prince fans the opportunity to get close to some never-before-seen items from the singer’s Paisley Park estate.

According to a press release, My Name Is Prince will showcase hundreds of artifacts from the late singer’s Minnesota private estate. Fans visiting My Name Is Prince will have a chance to view exhibits that hold the singer’s instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics.

Some artifacts featured from Paisley Park include clothing from the 1984/1985 Purple Rain tour and the 1988/1989 LoveSexy tour, wardrobe from the 1990 film Graffiti Bridge, and a Gibson L65 guitar that Prince used when he made his national television debut on American Bandstand in 1980. Additional items showcased will include the orange cloud guitar made for Prince’s 2007 Super Bowl halftime performance, Third Eye sunglasses from 2014, a diamond studded cane from 2015 and the “Raspberry Beret” cloud suit from 1985.

My Name Is Prince will be in London for 21 days in honor of the 21 record-breaking, sold-out concerts the Purple One played at the O2 in August and September of 2007. Prince’s record still stands today.