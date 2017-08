A major accident on Wednesday afternoon on I-10 East Freeway near the Sam Houston Tollway interchange has shut down both directions of traffic.

The crash reportedly involved five semi trucks and one person has been reported as injured as of the time of this posting.

5 semi pile up in on I-10 near the Sam Houston Parkway. At least one injured unknown if anyone inside trucks. @kfdmnews pic.twitter.com/s31pcKJ00w — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) August 23, 2017

This story is developing and we’ll update when we know more.